About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

_____



Zookies (Animal Cookies x Original Glue) has a unique scent and flavor profile that has notes that are sweet, nutty, chocolate, coffee, pepper, and even a hint of diesel fuel. The balanced hybrid offers a burst of cerebral energy that levels off into a mild body buzz.