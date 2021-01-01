Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Zookies (28g) - Small Buds

Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original

Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____

Zookies (Animal Cookies x Original Glue) has a unique scent and flavor profile that has notes that are sweet, nutty, chocolate, coffee, pepper, and even a hint of diesel fuel. The balanced hybrid offers a burst of cerebral energy that levels off into a mild body buzz.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!