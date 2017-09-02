Clean Cart - Agent Orange (1G)

by Clean Concentrates
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Clean Concentrates Cartridges combine high quality flavor with pristine distillate. Agent is a classic Sativa that's a must try! Available at all stores that provide Clean products and if you have any questions about the strain or concentrate itself please ask a budtender and don't forget to try one today!

About this strain

Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Clean Concentrates
Clean Concentrates
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
