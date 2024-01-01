Clean Cart - Animal Mints (1G)

by Clean Concentrates
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Clean Concentrates Cartridges combine high quality flavor with pristine distillate. Animal Mints is an incredible hybrid that's a must try! Available at all stores that provide Clean products and if you have any questions about the strain or concentrate itself please ask a budtender and don't forget to try one today!

About this strain

Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.

About this brand

Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
