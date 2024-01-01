Clean Cart - Gruntz (1G)

by Clean Concentrates
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

An ideal strain for smoking during the daytime, Gruntz mixes the best of both worlds from its parents, Gelato & Zkittlez. If you've ever had the strain, "AC/DC" you might notice a similar sensation. Check out our in-house 1g cartridge today! Available at all our store locations. Ask a Budtender for more information.

About this strain

Gruntz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato with Zkittlez. Consumers who have smoked this strain say the effects are more energizing than calming. Smoking Gruntz produces an uplifting sensation that leaves consumers feeling focused, tingly, and euphoric. This strain is ideal for daytime hours or as a wake and bake strain. Gruntz features a tropical flavor profile, with undertones of grapefruit and chemicals. The effects of Gruntz last longer than your average strain. Take it easy smoking Gruntz until you have an understanding of how it makes you feel. The original breeder of this strain is unknown. Strains similar to Gruntz include Sunset MAC, ACDC, MediHaze, and CBD Mango Haze.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Clean Concentrates
Clean Concentrates
Shop products
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
Notice a problem?Report this item