About this product
Clean Cart - Paradise Circus (1G)
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Coming from Washington’s Exotic Genetix, Paradise Circus is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and Tina that produces an orange, citrus, and gassy treat. Modest-sized buds are beautiful in a rich purple hue and come blanketed in stark white trichomes. Paradise Circus’ orange gas terpene profile will entice anyone looking for a loud powerhouse with a nose that hints at the potent high to come.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item