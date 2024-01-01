Clean Cart - Paradise Circus (.5g)

by Clean Concentrates
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Although this is a hybrid strain, most find that this strain gives off euphoric & uplifted effects. Paradise Circus combines the best parts of its parents Tropicana Cookies & Tina. It is very heavy on citrus and gassy aromas. Check out our in-house 1g cartridges today and ask a budtender for more information!

About this strain

Coming from Washington’s Exotic Genetix, Paradise Circus is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and Tina that produces an orange, citrus, and gassy treat. Modest-sized buds are beautiful in a rich purple hue and come blanketed in stark white trichomes. Paradise Circus’ orange gas terpene profile will entice anyone looking for a loud powerhouse with a nose that hints at the potent high to come.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Clean Concentrates
Clean Concentrates
Shop products
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
Notice a problem?Report this item