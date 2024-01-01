Clean Platinum Cart - L'Orange

by Clean Concentrates
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

Clean Concentrates Cartridges combine high quality flavor with our Platinum Line. L'Orange is a Hybrid that's a must try! Available at all stores that provide Clean products and if you have any questions about the strain or concentrate itself please ask a budtender and don't forget to try one today!

About this strain

L’Orange is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oregon Lemon and Orange Crush. L’Orange is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us L’Orange effects include focus, feeling energized, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose L’Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Cannabiotix, L’Orange features flavors like orange, citrus and menthol. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of L’Orange typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed L’Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Clean Concentrates
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
