About this product
Clean Platinum Cart - L'Orange
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this strain
L’Orange is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oregon Lemon and Orange Crush. L’Orange is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us L’Orange effects include focus, feeling energized, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose L’Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Cannabiotix, L’Orange features flavors like orange, citrus and menthol. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of L’Orange typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed L’Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
