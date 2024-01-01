About this product
Clean Compact - 1 ml - Singapore Sling
About this strain
Singapore Sling is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Creamsicle and Tiki Cookies. This strain is a tropical delight that offers a refreshing and uplifting high. Singapore Sling is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Singapore Sling effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Singapore Sling when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Tiki Madman, Singapore Sling features flavors like citrus, sweet, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Singapore Sling typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that can transport you to a sunny island paradise, look no further than Singapore Sling. This strain is a rare find that will make you feel like you’re sipping on a fruity cocktail while enjoying the breeze. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Singapore Sling, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.