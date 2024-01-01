Clean Compact - 1 ml - Singapore Sling

by Clean Concentrates
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this product

Singapore Sling - much like its alcohol beverage counterpart - features citrus and herbal tastes, and exhales with a creamy finish. This is a disposable as well so no need for a battery or vape all in one for your smoking convivence Check out our Clean Compact disposables today!

About this strain

Singapore Sling is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Creamsicle and Tiki Cookies. This strain is a tropical delight that offers a refreshing and uplifting high. Singapore Sling is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Singapore Sling effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Singapore Sling when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Tiki Madman, Singapore Sling features flavors like citrus, sweet, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Singapore Sling typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that can transport you to a sunny island paradise, look no further than Singapore Sling. This strain is a rare find that will make you feel like you’re sipping on a fruity cocktail while enjoying the breeze. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Singapore Sling, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
