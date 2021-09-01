Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections
Clementine Shatter
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Clementine is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through a cross between the insanely delicious Tangie X Lemon Skunk strains. This tasty bud took 2nd Place for Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 High Times’ Cannabis Cup in Michigan because of its enticing flavor and even more alluring effects.
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
367 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
