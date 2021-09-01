Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

Clementine Shatter

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Clementine is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through a cross between the insanely delicious Tangie X Lemon Skunk strains. This tasty bud took 2nd Place for Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 High Times’ Cannabis Cup in Michigan because of its enticing flavor and even more alluring effects.

Clementine effects

Reported by real people like you
367 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!