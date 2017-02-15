Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections
Gummy Bears Shatter
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
By combining Trueberry (True OG crossed with a Strawberry Banana x Blackberry hybrid) with the citrus sovereign Big Lemon, Gummy Bears achieves a unique array of colored leaves and outstanding resin production. Makes amazing concentrates.
Gummy Bears effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
