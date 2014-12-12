Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections
Lucid Dream Shatter
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
This heady, high-flying shatter restores our energy. By relaxing and letting the Lucid Dream take over, we heal from stress and tension both physically and mentally. The Lucid Blue takes us to powerful levels relaxation.
Lucid Dream effects
88 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
