Clean Distillate Syringe 1g - Blueberry

by Clean Concentrates
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Clean Distillate Syringe 1g - Blueberry, Concentrate - THC 79.7%
This Indica Distillate provides a sleepy, hungry and relaxed feeling. negatives it gives you a dry mouth dry house and potential for dizziness. If you have any further questions feel free to reach out to one of our budtenders. Thank you for choosing Clean Concentrates

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

About this brand

Clean Concentrates
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
