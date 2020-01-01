At Clean Dab™ our domain name says it all: Zero Solvents. Unlike other concentrates that claim to be “clear” or “solvent free,” the fact of the matter is there are usually several solvents that are used in getting most other concentrates “clear.” A true clean dab uses zero solvents, and at Clean Dab we use zero solvents. As in Z-E-R-O. Our dabs are made by using heat at certain temperatures while simultaneously applying a certain amount of pressure to certain strains of cannabis flowers and kief. The produced product is called “rosin” and is the cleanest form of concentrate available on the market. All starting product is sourced from the same producer in order to ensure quality control. Our concentrates are lab tested and extremely potent. Quite simply, a Clean Dab is the finest dab you will ever try.