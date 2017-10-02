Savor the delightful fusion of bananas and tropical fruits with Banana Candy. This Sativa-leaning strain seamlessly combines the sweet and savory, accompanied by an enticing tropical aroma and a trippy body buzz. Ideal for social situations, Banana Candy sparks creativity and offers a unique sensory experience.



For a highly potent and flavorful Indica, turn to Granddaddy Purp, perfect for nighttime use. Indulge in the luxurious blend of berries and grapes, delivering a dreamy cerebral sensation and a carefree, relaxing body vibe. Granddaddy Purp is your go-to choice for a serene evening experience.

