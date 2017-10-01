Embark on a vibrant journey with the invigorating Sativa blend that promises a citrus head buzz. This robust combination seamlessly merges the sweet tanginess of tropical oranges from Orange Crack with a dynamic burst of mango and spice found in Green Crack. Together, Green Crack and Orange Crack create a symphony of flavors, delivering an energetic vaping experience perfect for daytime use. This well-crafted fusion not only ignites your senses but also guarantees to spark enthusiasm, leaving you fired up and laser-focused to conquer the day with unparalleled zest and clarity!

