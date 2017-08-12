Explore the profound potency of Zombie OG, a captivating Indica strain designed for optimal nighttime use. Immerse yourself in its heavy body vibe and hazy head euphoria, ideal for those seeking the ultimate 'in da couch' experience. With a distinctive taste of pine and robust berries harmoniously merged with lavender, Zombie OG induces a deeply relaxing, zombified sensation.



On the flip side, Ghost Train Haze emerges as a formidable Sativa, renowned for its sweet and sour flavor profile accompanied by a floral and pine aroma. Tailored for daytime use, Ghost Train Haze delivers an euphoric kick and a knockout head haze, providing a powerful and invigorating experience.

