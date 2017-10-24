Meet GG#4, affectionately known as 'Gorilla Glue,' a sought-after Indica-leaning Hybrid strain renowned for its tendency to leave you feeling 'glued' to the couch. Upon inhalation, savor a grassy pine taste that evolves into a delightful splash of coffee aftertaste, creating a rich and earthy flavor profile. This well-balanced blend offers a compelling body buzz and a potent euphoric high, making GG#4 an excellent choice for enhancing early evening social gatherings or winding down and relaxing at the end of the day. Indulge in the immersive experience of GG#4, where the artful combination of taste and effect creates a memorable cannabis journey.

