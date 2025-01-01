Embark on a cosmic journey with Cloud 8 Hippie Crasher, a far-out Indica-leaning Hybrid designed to elevate social settings with its unique blend of effects. Immerse yourself in a tingly body feel, fostering a relaxed vibe and a groovy head buzz that transcends the ordinary. Hippie Crasher takes the sensory experience to the next level, boasting Caryophyllene as its dominant terpene. This results in a generous blend of flavors, including the nuttiness and smooth vanilla notes, accompanied by a splash of mint and a peppery kick. Brace yourself for a ride that's both blissful and flavorful, as Hippie Crasher invites you to get far out in a cloud of relaxation and euphoria.

