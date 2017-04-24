In the realm of Indica-dominant strains, one reigns supreme as the undisputed King. Behold the majestic King Louie XIII, presenting a regal blend of natural herb flavor infused with notes of piney spice, all underscored by a distinctive skunk scent. Fit for royalty, King Louie XIII is a bedtime companion, offering a sedative body feel and inducing calming cerebral bliss. Long live the King, as each encounter with this distinguished strain unfolds a truly royal experience that commands both the senses and relaxation. Pay homage to the monarch of Indica strains, King Louie XIII.

