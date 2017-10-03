Cloud 8 Delta 10 Infused - Blue Dream - 1ML Disposable

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
Experience a stimulating and uplifting sensation with our Blue Dream Delta 10 THC Disposable Vape. Indulge in the delicious fusion of sweet blueberries and raspberries, tantalizing your taste buds with every puff. Crafted for optimal satisfaction, our disposable vape offers a convenient and hassle-free experience, perfect for on-the-go enjoyment.

Feel the energizing effects elevate your mood and lift your spirits. Discover the perfect balance of stimulation and flavor with Blue Dream. Each inhale delivers a burst of berry sweetness that invigorates your senses and leaves you feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Order now and unlock a world of sensory delight with our Blue Dream Delta 10 THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and savor the invigorating essence of this extraordinary strain. Get ready to feel stimulated and lifted in style, embracing a new level of vibrant energy and joy with every puff.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
