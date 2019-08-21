Cloud 8 Delta 10 Infused - Durban Poison - 1ML Disposable

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience an energizing and uplifting sensation with our Durban Poison Delta 10 THC Disposable Vape. Indulge in the earthy, herbal, and citrusy flavors, complemented by a touch of sweetness, tantalizing your taste buds with every puff. Expertly crafted for optimal satisfaction, our disposable vape offers a convenient and hassle-free experience, perfect for on-the-go enjoyment.

Feel the invigorating effects elevate your mood and uplift your spirits, providing a refreshing boost to your day. Discover the perfect balance of energy and flavor with Durban Poison. Order now and unlock a world of sensory delight with our Durban Poison Delta 10 THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and savor the refreshing essence of this extraordinary strain. Embrace the revitalizing power of Durban Poison and get ready to feel energized and uplifted.

About this strain

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
