Cloud 8 Delta 10 Infused - Rainbow Sherbet - 1ML Disposable

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Experience pure cheerfulness and inspiration with our Rainbow Sherbet Delta 10 THC Disposable Vape. Indulge in the refreshing flavors of a fruity sweet dessert, delighting your senses with every puff. Crafted for ultimate satisfaction, our disposable vape offers convenience and ease of use, making it perfect for any moment.

Feel the uplifting effects elevate your mood, infusing you with a sense of pure joy and creative inspiration. Discover the perfect balance of flavor and sensation with Rainbow Sherbet, where every inhale brings a burst of delightful sweetness that brightens your day and sparks your imagination.

Order now and unlock a world of delightful inspiration with our Rainbow Sherbet Delta 10 THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and savor the captivating essence of this extraordinary strain. Get ready to feel cheerful and creatively inspired, embracing a vibrant and joyful experience with every puff.

About this strain

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Shop products
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
Notice a problem?Report this item