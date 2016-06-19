Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - American Dream - 1ML Cartridge

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
Embrace the vibrant and patriotic essence with our American Dream Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Immerse yourself in the spirit of freedom and exploration with each inhalation. Savor the delicious flavors reminiscent of the iconic red, white, and blue popsicles. Our top-tier vape cartridge guarantees a seamless and gratifying vaping encounter, enriching your journey into relaxation. Explore the impeccable fusion of adventurousness and the enticing tastes of the American Dream through our Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Secure yours today and escalate your vaping escapade to a pinnacle of patriotism. Embrace the bold and dynamic vibes, unlocking a realm of sheer delight.

American Dream by Sensi Seeds is an indica-dominant strain that blends Afghan Skunk with Jamaican and Hawaiian genetics. Its name is charged with meaning, mainly in that this indica represents “honest toil, personal improvement, and enjoying the fruits of one’s labor,” as Sensi Seeds puts it. Earthy and skunky in flavor, American Dream helps you pursue happiness with balanced uplifting, social effects appropriate for day or evening use. 

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
