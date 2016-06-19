Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - American Dream - 1ML Cartridge
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
American Dream by Sensi Seeds is an indica-dominant strain that blends Afghan Skunk with Jamaican and Hawaiian genetics. Its name is charged with meaning, mainly in that this indica represents “honest toil, personal improvement, and enjoying the fruits of one’s labor,” as Sensi Seeds puts it. Earthy and skunky in flavor, American Dream helps you pursue happiness with balanced uplifting, social effects appropriate for day or evening use.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
