Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Apple Fritter - 1ML Cartridge

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Discover pure happiness and relaxation with our Apple Fritter Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Immerse yourself in the blissful euphoria of this freshly baked delight as you indulge in soothing puffs. Crafted for premium quality, our vape cartridge ensures a smooth and flavorful experience, allowing you to unwind and feel uplifted with every inhale.

Experience the irresistible combination of apple fritter flavors and the euphoric effects of Delta 8 THC, leaving you feeling truly satisfied and content. Treat yourself to a moment of pure delight and let the stresses of the day melt away with our Apple Fritter Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Experience happiness in every puff.

About this strain

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
