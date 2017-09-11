Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Banana Kush - 1ML Cartridge

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience unparalleled satisfaction with our Banana Kush Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Delight in the serene and relaxing effects of this remarkable strain, evoking the essence of a luscious banana cream pie. Crafted with precision, our premium vape cartridge ensures a smooth and flavorful vaping journey, allowing you to unwind and revel in complete satisfaction. Immerse yourself in the delightful fusion of banana flavors and the soothing embrace of Delta 8 THC. Let the tranquil vibes envelop you with each puff, transporting you to a state of pure bliss. Discover the epitome of satisfaction with our Banana Kush Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Order now and elevate your vaping experience to unprecedented levels of relaxation.

About this strain

Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
