Immerse yourself in the exhilarating rush of 4th & 5 with our captivating Sativa strain. Stay laser-focused, energized, and entirely in the moment, free from any hint of tension. Indulge in the delightful fusion of nutty and sweet flavors, evoking the nostalgic essence of candied pecans, a sensation to be savored throughout the entire season. With every play carrying the weight of expectation, seize the opportunity to fully embrace the moment and revel in an unparalleled experience.



Elevate your sensory experience with our exceptional Sativa strain, meticulously cultivated to deliver a sensation like no other. Order now and relish in the excitement without the burden of pressure. Allow the seamless blend of flavors and effects to transport you on an unforgettable journey, where each inhalation is an invitation to immerse yourself in the boundless thrill of 4th & 5.

Show more