Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Fruit Punch - 1ML Cartridge

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product


Elevate your senses and unlock your creative potential with our Fruit Punch Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Immerse yourself in an energized and social state of mind, where every puff ignites your creativity and inspires connections.

Indulge in the smooth blend of fruity flavors that dance on your taste buds, tantalizing them with each inhale. Our premium vape cartridge offers a seamless and enjoyable experience, ensuring that your vaping journey reaches new heights of satisfaction.

Discover the perfect balance of energy, sociability, and creativity with our Fruit Punch Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Order now and experience the invigorating effects that foster social connections and unleash your inner creativity. Embrace the vibrant and smooth fusion of fruity goodness, and let your imagination soar.

About this strain

Fruit Punch is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights. Named for its swift hit of sweet, fruity, and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
