Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Gelato - 1ML Cartridge

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Achieve a serene sense of bliss with our Gelato Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Immerse yourself in a state of tranquility, as this premium cartridge delivers a peaceful and contented experience. Dive into the delectable flavors reminiscent of a luxurious gelato dessert, offering a sweet and indulgent sensation with every puff.

Crafted to perfection, our vape cartridge ensures a smooth and satisfying vaping journey, enhancing your overall experience. Find the ideal equilibrium of relaxation and tranquility with our Gelato Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge, designed to soothe your senses and uplift your mood.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your vaping escapades to new heights of tranquil enjoyment. Order now and embrace the soothing vibes of Gelato, as you savor the sweet serenity it brings. Treat yourself to moments of pure relaxation and contentment with our Gelato Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge.

About this strain

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 21%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a legendary status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
