Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Girl Scout Cookies - 1ML Cartridge

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Delve into the euphoric delight of our Girl Scout Cookies Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Elevate your senses and embark on a journey of joyful elevation. Immerse yourself in the natural and enticing flavors that will captivate your taste buds. Crafted with premium ingredients, our vape cartridge ensures a seamlessly smooth and enjoyable experience, enriching your vaping journey to new heights. Discover the exquisite balance of bliss and elevation intertwined with the irresistible sweetness of Girl Scout Cookies. Elevate your vaping experience today with our Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge and embrace the pure essence of this timeless classic. Order now and indulge in the natural goodness, savoring every moment of sweetness.

About this strain

GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from the California breeder Jigga who crossed a sub-type of OG Kush with an intermediate strain called F1 Durban. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic painnausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Shop products
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.