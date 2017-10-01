About this product
Cloud 8 - Delta 8 Gummies 20PK - 500MG (25MG / Gummy) - Cotton Candy
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THCDelta-8 THC edibles
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:RelaxedEuphoricHappy
- Helps with:StressAnxietyDepression
- Terpenes:MyrcenePineneLimonene
Cotton Candy effects are mostly energizing.
Cotton Candy potency is higher THC than average.
Cotton Candy, also known as "Cotton Candy Kush", is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lavender with Power Plant. The result is big, bold cherry flavors with undertones of flowers. Cotton Candy effects are euphoric and have relaxing powers that keep stress and pain to a minimum. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage chronic pain.
