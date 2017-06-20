Cloud 8 - Delta 8 Gummies 5PK (30MG / Gummy) - Peaches & Cream

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 11%CBD —
Strain rating:
Immerse yourself in the divine sweetness of Peaches & Cream Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC gummies! Enjoy the juicy flavor of ripe peaches paired with a creamy indulgence, infused with top-tier Delta-8 THC. Each chew delivers a harmonious fusion of tastes, leaving your palate in a state of euphoria. Beyond their delectable taste, these gummies offer the uplifting and soothing effects of Delta-8 THC. Meticulously crafted for consistent potency and unparalleled quality, Peaches & Cream Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC gummies guarantee a transcendent experience. Treat yourself to an exquisite journey with these irresistible gummies today!

The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.

Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
