Cloud 8 - Delta 8 Gummies 5PK 30MG / Gummy) - Sour Strawberry

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product


Experience the tangy and tantalizing essence of Sour Strawberry Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC gummies! Overflowing with the vibrant flavor of freshly-picked strawberries, these gummies are an irresistible delight for your palate. Enriched with premium Delta-8 THC, they offer a harmonious balance of relaxation and mental clarity. With each bite, relish in the exhilarating sourness that complements the sweet strawberry undertones, crafting an unforgettable taste adventure. Meticulously crafted with precision, Sour Strawberry Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC gummies ensure unwavering quality and potency. Elevate your senses and embark on a journey of pure enjoyment with these delectable gummies today!

About this strain

Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus, Sour Strawberry is a great choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.

About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
