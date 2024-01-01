Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Hippie Crasher - 1ML Cartridge

Connect with your free-spirited side with our Hippie Crasher Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Immerse yourself in groovy vibes and surrender to the sweet and fruity flavors that evoke memories of peace and love from the past. With subtle hints of nuttiness and a refreshing minty finish, this cartridge adds a unique twist to your vaping experience.

Our premium vape cartridge ensures a smooth and satisfying session, enhancing your journey into a state of groovy bliss. Experience the perfect balance of nostalgia, sweetness, and refreshing flavors with our Hippie Crasher Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge.

Order now and let your inner hippie soar as you embrace the essence of freedom and positivity.

Hippie Crasher, aka Hippy Crasher, is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Willie Nelson x Wedding Cake. Hippie Crasher is 27% THC and 1% CBG, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers, but maybe not hippies. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hippie Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Always Growing Genetics, Hippie Crasher features flavors like ammonia, mint, and vanilla. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Hippie Crasher typically ranges from $50–$75. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hippie Crasher, before let us know! Leave a review.


Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
