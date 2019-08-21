Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Ice Cream Cake - 1ML Cartridge

Indulge in Sedated Relaxation with Ice Cream Cake

Experience pure bliss and tranquility with our Ice Cream Cake Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Immerse yourself in the sugary and creamy flavors that will satisfy your cravings and transport you to a state of serene relaxation.

Our premium vape cartridge guarantees a smooth and satisfying experience, enhancing every moment of your vaping journey. Crafted with care, it ensures the perfect balance of flavor and effect, allowing you to unwind and find peace amidst the chaos of everyday life.

Discover the ideal balance of sedation, relaxation, and delectable sweetness with our Ice Cream Cake Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Whether you're winding down after a long day or simply seeking a moment of calm, this cartridge is your ticket to blissful serenity.

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
