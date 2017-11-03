Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Maui Wowie - 1ML Cartridge

Experience pure happiness and energy with our Maui Wowie Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Immerse yourself in the sweet and fruity flavors reminiscent of paradise, complemented by a refreshing hint of citrus. Crafted to perfection, our premium vape cartridge ensures a smooth and enjoyable experience, enriching your vaping journey with every puff.

Discover the ideal balance of creativity, positivity, and the delightful sweetness of Maui Wowie with our Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Let yourself be transported to a world of joyful inspiration as you embrace the vibrant and energizing vibes it offers.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your vaping experience to new heights. Order now and unlock a world of creative bliss with our Maui Wowie Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Embrace the happiness and vitality it brings, and let your creativity soar with every exhale.

About this strain

Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun.

About this brand

Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
