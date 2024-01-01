Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Purple Palm Tree Delight - 1ML Cartridge

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Experience the irresistible allure of our Purple Palm Tree Delight Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge! Like the gentle sway of palm trees in a tropical breeze, this exquisite blend is sure to whisk you away to paradise.

Crafted from a harmonious fusion of Purple Punch and Pineapple Kush, Purple Palm Tree Delight offers a zestfully blended Hybrid experience. Delight in the exotic citrus flavor profile that dances on your palate with every inhale, enhancing your vaping journey like never before.

Whether you're unwinding with your 'brochachos' or vibing solo, Purple Palm Tree Delight is the perfect companion for any occasion. Indulge in its 'bitchin' flavor and let yourself be carried away by its tantalizing aroma and uplifting effects.

Don't miss out on this pearl of a flavor! Order your Purple Palm Tree Delight Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge now and embark on a journey to blissful relaxation and exotic delight.

About this strain

Purple Palm Tree Delight is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that likely originates from some type of exotic purple (possibly a Purple Haze cross) brought in from British Columbia to the US. The strain’s roots can be traced back to the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. 


In the late 1970s, the Soviet Union experimented with high-THC cannabis extracts for their own “MK Ultra”-type program, but subsequently abandoned the efforts, much like Americans did with the US strain G-13. This high-grade, high-THC, indica-hybrid cultivar escaped from a Russian research lab and made its way to Canada via seeds carried by a defector. Later, the CIA surreptitiously sold what became Purple Palm Tree Delight cannabis as part of a domestic, anti-communist operation. Underground retail networks in the US in the ‘80s gave the cultivar a variety of colorful names—Canadian P, B.C.P, “the P”—but the moniker "Purple Palm Tree Delight" proved the most catchy when it appeared in the titular rap song by Run DMC, for which the group went triple-platinum.


Purple Palm Tree Delight results in full body and mind relaxation, an experience you truly must try before you deny. Medical marijuana patients choose Purple Palm Tree Delight to help relieve symptoms associated with running up that road, running up that hill, running from a Demogorgon, or managing the kind of PTSD only the Upside Down can create. Pick up some Purple Palm Tree Delight weed for those nights where you’re settling in on the couch to binge-watch your favorite ‘80s-set supernatural drama while polishing off some pineapple pizza.


(A note from Leafly: No, this strain does not actually exist yet, but if you want to pick up something similar that doesn't require time travel and a bowl cut, we recommend Granddaddy Purple, Sunset Sherbet, Purple Punch, Forbidden Fruit, or Grape Ape. Or browse our collection of over 6,000 strains to discover a new strain or Eleven to buy near you.)

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Shop products
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.