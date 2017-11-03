Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Sour Diesel - 1ML Cartridge

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Revel in rejuvenation and restoration with our Sour Diesel Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Immerse yourself in the harmonious blend of sweet and sour flavors, accented by a refreshing citrus twist. Crafted with care, our premium vape cartridge ensures a seamlessly smooth and enjoyable vaping experience, enriching your journey with every puff. Explore the perfect fusion of rejuvenation, restoration, and the invigorating sweetness of Sour Diesel with our Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Elevate your vaping escapade to unprecedented levels of revitalization by ordering now. Embrace the delightful interplay of sweet and sour sensations and unlock a realm of sensory delight awaiting your discovery.

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
