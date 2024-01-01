Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Strawberry Cream - 1ML Disposable
About this strain
Strawberry Cream, also known as Strawberries and Cream,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, giggly, and uplifted. Strawberry Cream has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Cream, before let us know! Leave a review.
