Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Strawberry Cream - 1ML Disposable

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience pure joy and elevation with our Strawberry Cream Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape. Indulge in the delectable flavors of a sweet and creamy strawberry milkshake, delighting your taste buds with every puff. Crafted for ultimate satisfaction, our disposable vape offers convenience and ease of use.

Feel the uplifting effects elevate your mood and transport you to a state of pure bliss. Discover the perfect balance of flavor and sensation with Strawberry Cream. Order now and unlock a world of delightful elevation with our Strawberry Cream Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and savor the exquisite essence of this extraordinary strain. Get ready to feel joyful and blissfully elevated.

About this strain

Strawberry Cream, also known as Strawberries and Cream,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, giggly, and uplifted. Strawberry Cream has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Cream, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
