Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Summer Breeze - 1ML Cartridge

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product


Experience the serenity of a calm and chill vaping experience with our newest addition: Summer Breeze Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Immerse yourself in the crisp and floral flavors that evoke a light and fresh sensation, leaving you feeling free and relaxed. Our premium vape cartridge ensures a smooth and enjoyable session, enhancing your overall vaping journey with every puff. Discover the perfect balance of tranquility and freedom with Summer Breeze, the ultimate Delta 8 THC vape cartridge. Order now and elevate your relaxation game to new heights of serenity. Embrace the soothing vibes of Summer Breeze and let your worries float away. Enhance your vaping experience with Summer Breeze Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge.

About this strain

Summer Breeze is a cross of original genetics created in part by Swamp Boys Seeds collaborator, Cornbread Ricky. This strain is a synthesis of Cornbread Ricky’s McFly strain (Sour Queen x Cinderella 99) and SBS’s Orange Blossom Trail. Summer Breeze emits an uplifting tropical aroma that calls out to sunny days and long afternoons. The buzz is happy and inspiring, elevating the mood and disintegrating stress with each rich exhale. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Shop products
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.