Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Tangie - 1ML Cartridge

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Awaken your senses with our Tangie Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge, designed to elevate your experience to new heights. Immerse yourself in a burst of creativity and inspiration, as this invigorating strain infuses your senses with refreshing energy. Delight in the tangy and citrusy notes reminiscent of juicy tangerines, offering a flavorful and revitalizing vaping experience.

Crafted to perfection, our premium vape cartridge ensures a smooth and enjoyable journey, enhancing every puff with its exceptional quality. Discover the perfect balance of elevation, creativity, and the refreshing essence of Tangie, as you explore a world of sensory delight with our Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge.

Don't wait to elevate your vaping experience – order now and unlock the revitalizing vibes of Tangie. Embrace the zesty flavors and invigorating sensations, and let your creativity soar to new heights. Elevate your senses and indulge in a truly inspiring vaping experience with our Tangie Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge.

About this strain

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. Tangie provides a euphoric yet relaxed effect.

About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
