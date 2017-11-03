Cloud 8 *LIVE ROSIN* Delta 10 - Super Silver Haze - 1ML Disposable

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience an active mind and intense body buzz with our Super Silver Haze Delta 10 Live Rosin THC Disposable Vape. Indulge in the invigorating herbal and citrusy flavors that tantalize your senses with every puff. Crafted for ultimate satisfaction, our disposable vape offers the convenience and ease of use you desire.

Feel the stimulating effects ignite your mind, paired with an intense body buzz that leaves you feeling invigorated and alive. Discover the perfect balance of flavor and sensation with Super Silver Haze. Order now and unlock a world of heightened senses with our Super Silver Haze Delta 10 Live Rosin THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and savor the captivating essence of this extraordinary strain. Get ready to experience an active mind and intense body buzz.

About this strain

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
