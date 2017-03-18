Cloud 8 *LIVE ROSIN* Delta 8 - Jamaican Dream - 1ML Cartridge

Immerse yourself in the essence of a Jamaican Dream with our Live Rosin Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge. Let go of worries and bask in the positive vibes emanating from this tropical delight.

Indulge in the luscious fruity flavors that instantly transport you to a blissful island getaway. Our premium vape cartridge ensures a smooth and enjoyable experience, elevating your vaping journey to new heights of satisfaction.

Discover the perfect balance of relaxation, positivity, and tropical fruitiness with our Jamaican Dream Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge.

Order now and elevate your vaping experience to a whole new level of tropical bliss. Embrace the carefree spirit and savor the fruity paradise of Jamaican Dream with every puff.

About this strain

Jamaican Dream is a 90% sativa bred by Eva Seeds using Jamaican genetics. A subtle and sweet flavor carries you through to an elevated mood and weightless euphoria. The effects are light enough to start your day with, making this strain ideal for early treatment of depression and fatigue. Jamaican Dream’s pointed, compact buds will finish their flowering cycle after 42 to 45 days indoors, or at the end of September in outdoor gardens.

Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
