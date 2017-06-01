Cloud 8 *LIVE ROSIN* Delta 8 - Orange Crush - 1ML Disposable
Orange Crush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Blueberry. This strain produces powerful cerebral effects that are uplifting. Orange Crush offers a super sweet and tangy flavor profile. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.
