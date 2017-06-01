Cloud 8 *LIVE ROSIN* Delta 8 - Orange Crush - 1ML Disposable

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Embark on a journey of uplifting joy with our Orange Crush Delta 8 Live Rosin THC Disposable Vape. Immerse yourself in the sweet and tropical flavors of juicy oranges, as each puff invigorates your senses with a burst of vibrant freshness. Meticulously crafted for ultimate satisfaction, our disposable vape ensures convenience and ease of use, allowing you to experience pure delight with every inhale.

Feel the upbeat effects of Orange Crush elevate your mood and fill you with happiness, as you discover the perfect balance between flavor and sensation. Order now and unlock a world of pure delight with our Orange Crush Delta 8 Live Rosin THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and savor the delightful essence of this extraordinary strain, as you prepare to feel uplifted and blissfully happy with every exhale.

About this strain

Orange Crush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Blueberry. This strain produces powerful cerebral effects that are uplifting. Orange Crush offers a super sweet and tangy flavor profile. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.

About this brand

Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
