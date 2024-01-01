Cloud 8 *LIVE ROSIN* Delta 8 - Raspberry Lemonade - 1ML Disposable

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience pure refreshment and happiness with our Raspberry Lemonade Delta 8 Live Rosin THC Disposable Vape. Immerse yourself in the delightful flavors of sweet and sour raspberries and lemons, tantalizing your taste buds with every puff. Expertly crafted for ultimate satisfaction, our disposable vape offers both convenience and ease of use, making it perfect for on-the-go enjoyment.

Feel the invigorating effects rejuvenate your senses, leaving you feeling refreshed and uplifted. Discover the perfect balance of flavor and sensation with Raspberry Lemonade. Order now and unlock a world of refreshing happiness with our Raspberry Lemonade Delta 8 Live Rosin THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and savor the delightful essence of this extraordinary strain. Get ready to feel refreshed, blissfully happy, and utterly rejuvenated with every inhale.

About this strain

Raspberry Lemonade is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemonade and Raspberry Kush. Raspberry Lemonade is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Raspberry Lemonade effects include feeling energetic, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Raspberry Lemonade when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, stress, and depression. Bred by unknown breeders, Raspberry Lemonade features flavors like citrus, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Raspberry Lemonade typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Lemonade, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
