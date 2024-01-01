Cloud 8 *LIVE ROSIN* Delta 8 - Strawberry Cream - 1ML Disposable

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Prepare for pure joy and elevation with our Strawberry Cream Delta 8 Live Rosin THC Disposable Vape. Immerse yourself in the delectable flavors of a sweet and creamy strawberry milkshake, indulging your taste buds with each luxurious puff. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, our disposable vape ensures ultimate satisfaction, offering unmatched convenience and ease of use.

Feel the uplifting effects of Strawberry Cream elevate your mood and transport you to a state of pure bliss. Discover the perfect balance of flavor and sensation as you savor the exquisite essence of this extraordinary strain. Order now and unlock a world of delightful elevation with our Strawberry Cream Delta 8 Live Rosin THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and prepare to feel joyful and blissfully elevated with every inhale.

About this strain

Strawberry Cream, also known as Strawberries and Cream,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, giggly, and uplifted. Strawberry Cream has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Cream, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Shop products
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.