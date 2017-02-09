Cloud 8 *LIVE ROSIN* HXC - Hippie Crippler - 1ML Disposable

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Step into the epitome of free-spirited grooviness with our Hippie Crippler Delta 8 Live Rosin THC Vape Cartridge. Indulge in the harmonious blend of sweet and fruity flavors that dance upon your taste buds, complemented by a delightful infusion of nutty and minty undertones. Crafted with meticulous care for ultimate satisfaction, our vape cartridge encapsulates the pure essence of Hippie Crippler, embodying the very essence of its name.

Embrace your inner hippie and let the groovy vibes of Hippie Crippler take you on an euphoric journey. Order now and unlock the true essence of free-spirited bliss with our Hippie Crippler Delta 8 Live Rosin THC Vape Cartridge. Ignite your senses and immerse yourself in a world where sweet, fruity, nutty, and minty delights converge with every puff. Get ready to groove and elevate your experience to new heights with each inhalation.

Don’t worry, Hippie Crippler isn’t some strange affliction you may get from hanging around with flower children, it’s an uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid. Patients love this cross of AK-47 and Blue Satellite for its sweet smell and taste. Take this Hippie home and you’ll be glad you did. While this strain is popular for daytime, it may leave some patients bleary-eyed and a little spacey depending on tolerance and dosage.

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
