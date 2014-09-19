About this strain
Monster Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Granddaddy Purple. This strain delivers effects that feel like a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Monster Cookies features an aroma dominated by earthy notes and enriched by a grape and berry scent. Growers say this strain features hues of purple and green woven together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Monster Cookies to help relieve symptoms assocated with stress and anxiety.
Monster Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
240 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
