Sometimes called Kosher Tangie or 24k, this strain is slightly indica dominant (60% indica/40% sativa). It’s a result of a cross between Kosher Kush and Tangie which results in unique flavors as well as effects. Its name comes from the incredible flavor and fascinating frost-like gold appearance. For those who will be growing indoors, it helps if you’ve already got some growing experience. It’s a tall stretchy flower that is known to confound beginners. THC can range between 18% and 24%. It has a sweet orange aroma and a citrus flavor (from the Tangie) and a smooth high.

