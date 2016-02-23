Cloud City Clones
Amnesia
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Amnesia
Amnesia is sativa-dominant. There are a few genetics known to make up this psychotropic intense strain! Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are known contributors.
With uplifting feelings, creativity sparks, and euphoria, this is a great choice for mood boosting.
High THC content at 20%, low CBD.
Yield: 9-10 weeks and moderate yield.
Lineage
Cinderella 99
Jack Herer
Skunk
Flavors
Sweet
Earthy
Pungent
http://cloudcityclones.com/strains/amnesia/
Amnesia is sativa-dominant. There are a few genetics known to make up this psychotropic intense strain! Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are known contributors.
With uplifting feelings, creativity sparks, and euphoria, this is a great choice for mood boosting.
High THC content at 20%, low CBD.
Yield: 9-10 weeks and moderate yield.
Lineage
Cinderella 99
Jack Herer
Skunk
Flavors
Sweet
Earthy
Pungent
http://cloudcityclones.com/strains/amnesia/
Amnesia effects
Reported by real people like you
516 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!