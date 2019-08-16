About this product

This strain flowers in 10 weeks and produces dense green buds that are tinged with purple and amber. Animal Cookies has a sweet and sour aroma that produces heavy body effects – sure to surprise even veteran consumers. For those experiencing severe pain, this is the best strain you’ll find. You’ll primarily feel relaxed and happy, along with some euphoria. Sleep and an elevated mood are also common. Medical uses include pain, insomnia, and fatigue. Some have used it for seizure disorders. The number one negative effect of Animal Cookies is a dry mouth and eyes. Some may experience paranoia or anxiety.