Cloud City Clones
Animal Cookies
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This strain flowers in 10 weeks and produces dense green buds that are tinged with purple and amber. Animal Cookies has a sweet and sour aroma that produces heavy body effects – sure to surprise even veteran consumers. For those experiencing severe pain, this is the best strain you’ll find. You’ll primarily feel relaxed and happy, along with some euphoria. Sleep and an elevated mood are also common. Medical uses include pain, insomnia, and fatigue. Some have used it for seizure disorders. The number one negative effect of Animal Cookies is a dry mouth and eyes. Some may experience paranoia or anxiety.
Animal Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
700 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!